Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Sign UDFA Giles Jackson, Waive Tyrion Davis-Price
The Eagles are adding another undrafted free agent and that requires a corresponding move.
On Sunday, the Birds signed Washington WR Giles Jackson.
We’ve signed WR Giles Jackson and waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price. pic.twitter.com/oikYgKEkEz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 4, 2025
Jackson spent six seasons in college, 2 at Michigan and 4 at Washington. 2024 was his only really “prolific” season as a receiver, however, as he totaled 893 yards, which more than doubled his total over the previous five seasons combined.
He does have both kick and punt returning experience, though he didn’t return at all in 2024 – that was something he did earlier in his career when he wasn’t as involved in the offense.
Davis-Price was a third-round pick of the 49ers who originally joined the team via a futures contract last offseason. He spent the 2024 season on the practice squad and was elevated/appeared in one game.
Running back was a position that the Eagles hit hard in undrafted free agency, even after signing AJ Dillon, so it didn’t seem like the evaluations from last year gave him much of a leg-up on cracking the roster this year.
Offseason Recap:
Extended/Re-Signed:
DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)
Draft: Draft Central
Acquired:
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)
Retired:
Released:
Traded:
Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:
DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)
RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)