NFL Free Agency: Eagles Sign UDFA Giles Jackson, Waive Tyrion Davis-Price

The Eagles are adding another undrafted free agent and that requires a corresponding move.

On Sunday, the Birds signed Washington WR Giles Jackson.

We’ve signed WR Giles Jackson and waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price. pic.twitter.com/oikYgKEkEz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 4, 2025

Jackson spent six seasons in college, 2 at Michigan and 4 at Washington. 2024 was his only really “prolific” season as a receiver, however, as he totaled 893 yards, which more than doubled his total over the previous five seasons combined.

He does have both kick and punt returning experience, though he didn’t return at all in 2024 – that was something he did earlier in his career when he wasn’t as involved in the offense.

Davis-Price was a third-round pick of the 49ers who originally joined the team via a futures contract last offseason. He spent the 2024 season on the practice squad and was elevated/appeared in one game.

Running back was a position that the Eagles hit hard in undrafted free agency, even after signing AJ Dillon, so it didn’t seem like the evaluations from last year gave him much of a leg-up on cracking the roster this year.

Offseason Recap:

Extended/Re-Signed:

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren

OT Lane Johnson

DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)

Draft: Draft Central

Acquired:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)

OG Kenyon Green (Trade)

RB AJ Dillon

OLB Josh Uche

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LS Charley Hughlett

TE Kylen Granson

PR/KR Avery Williams

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Matt Pryor

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Retired:

DE Brandon Graham

Released:

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:

DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings)

CB Darius Slay (Steelers)

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals)

LB Oren Burks (Bengals)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)

OL Mekhi Becton (Chargers)

WR Parris Campbell (Cowboys)

OT Fred Johnson (Jaguars)

CB Avonte Maddox (Lions)