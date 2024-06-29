Flyers Trade Back to 13th, Select C Jett Luchanko

When the 12th pick of the NHL Draft rolled around, there were several possibilities still available for the Flyers. So they made the first trade of the night to get another asset.

The Flyers traded the 12th overall pick to the Minnesota Wild for the 13th overall pick and a 2025 third-round pick. With the 13th overall pick, the Flyers selected center Jett Luchanko.

Luchanko is a 5’11”, 183-pound center who scored 20 goals and had 74 points in 68 games for the Guelph Storm in the OHL last season. He also had two goals and seven points in seven games with Team Canada in the Under-18 World Junior Championships.

The Flyers will be back on the clock with the 32nd pick of the first round of the NHL Draft.