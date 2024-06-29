Flyers

Flyers Trade Back to 13th, Select C Jett Luchanko

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Trade Back to 13th, Select C Jett Luchanko Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When the 12th pick of the NHL Draft rolled around, there were several possibilities still available for the Flyers. So they made the first trade of the night to get another asset.

The Flyers traded the 12th overall pick to the Minnesota Wild for the 13th overall pick and a 2025 third-round pick. With the 13th overall pick, the Flyers selected center Jett Luchanko.

Luchanko is a 5’11”, 183-pound center who scored 20 goals and had 74 points in 68 games for the Guelph Storm in the OHL last season. He also had two goals and seven points in seven games with Team Canada in the Under-18 World Junior Championships.

The Flyers will be back on the clock with the 32nd pick of the first round of the NHL Draft.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers to Buy Out Cam Atkinson’s Contract

Flyers to Buy Out Cam Atkinson’s Contract

Author image Kevin Durso  •  13h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers: 2024 NHL Draft Preview
Philadelphia Flyers: 2024 NHL Draft Preview
Author image Kevin Durso  •  14h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #219 – Michkov is Coming
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #219 – Michkov is Coming
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 27 2024
Flyers
Potential Targets for the Flyers with 32nd Pick
Potential Targets for the Flyers with 32nd Pick
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Jun 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Michkov’s Arrival Would Validate Briere’s Swing for Fences
Flyers: Michkov’s Arrival Would Validate Briere’s Swing for Fences
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 24 2024
Flyers
Report: Matvei Michkov Joining the Flyers in 2024-25
Report: Matvei Michkov Joining the Flyers in 2024-25
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 23 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Briere on Draft Approach, Free Agency Expectations, Michkov, and More
Flyers: Briere on Draft Approach, Free Agency Expectations, Michkov, and More
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jun 21 2024
Go to top button