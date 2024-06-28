Flyers to Buy Out Cam Atkinson’s Contract

The offseason inevitably brings about change. As the Flyers rebuild continues, one forward who battled back from a challenging year of injuries will no longer be a part of the Orange and Black.

The Flyers announced on Friday that they will buy out the final year of the contract of forward Cam Atkinson.

“When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make,” Flyers GM Danny Briere said in a statement. “Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I’ve witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.”

Atkinson, 35, was acquired by the Flyers in the 2021 offseason from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a one-for-one trade involving Jake Voracek. In his first season with the Flyers in 2021-22, he scored 23 goals and had 50 points in 73 games. After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to injury, Atkinson returned in 2023-24, playing in 70 games with 13 goals and 28 points.

The buyout will save the Flyers approximately $3.52 million towards the salary cap in the 2024-25 season, but also carry a $1.76 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season. This would give the Flyers approximately $4.32 million in cap space as the heart of the offseason takes place.