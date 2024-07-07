Flyers

Flyers Notes: RFAs All Signed, 2024 1st-Round Pick Gets ELC

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Flyers Notes: RFAs All Signed, 2024 1st-Round Pick Gets ELC

When free agency opened on Monday, the Flyers headlining move was locking up 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov to an entry-level contract. As the week progressed, the Flyers finished in-house business by signing both of their restricted free agents.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they had re-signed Bobby Brink to a two-year deal with a $1.5 million AAV. On Sunday, it was announced that Egor Zamula had re-signed on a two-year deal with a $1.7 million AAV.

Brink, 22, played in 57 games with the Flyers last season, scoring 11 goals and 23 points, including his first NHL goal. Brink was a 2019 second-round pick of the Flyers and made his NHL debut on April 12, 2022. In 67 career NHL games, Brink has 27 points. 

Zamula, 24, played in 66 games with the Flyers last season, scoring five goals and 21 points. The undrafted free agent signed with the Flyers in 2018 out of training camp and made his NHL debut on April 27, 2021. He also scored his first NHL goal last season and has 25 career points in 92 career NHL games.

Luchanko Signs Entry-Level Deal After Development Camp

The Flyers prospects took the ice at Voorhees during the past week, capped off by a scrimmage on Saturday evening. With Michkov unable to attend due to the timing of his contract, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko was one of the focal points of camp.

Fresh off the final day of development camp, the Flyers made sure to not let Luchanko leave without a contract. The first-round pick signed his three-year entry-level deal on Saturday.

Luchanko was selected 13th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old was one of the younger players in the draft. He turns 18 on Aug. 21. 

Luchanko scored 20 goals and 74 points with Guelph in the OHL last season.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo

Kevin Durso

