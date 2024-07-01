Flyers

Flyers Sign Matvei Michkov to Entry-Level Contract

Flyers Sign Matvei Michkov to Entry-Level Contract Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flyers top prospect is officially on his way.

It was announced on Monday that Matvei Michkov, the Flyers seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Flyers. One week earlier, Michkov was released from his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg.

“We’re excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September,” GM Danny Briere said in a statement. “We’ve kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high-level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future.”

“I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family,” Michkov said in a statement. “Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations. I can’t wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that will do my best to help this team and make that possible.”

Michkov, 19, played in 47 games on loan from SKA St. Petersburg with HK Sochi in the KHL, scoring 19 goals and 41 points. Michkov was under contract with SKA St. Petersburg for three seasons at the time of being selected and wasn’t anticipated to play in the NHL until the 2026-27 season at the earliest.

Due to visa issues, Michkov will not participate in Flyers development camp this week and is expected to arrive ahead of training camp. 

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
