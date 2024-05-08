The 150th Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records this past weekend

Sports Betting

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
In September, Kentucky launched legal online sports betting. The running of the 150th Kentucky Derby this past weekend was the first time bettors could place wagers in person at Churchill Downs. Over the weekend, the Kentucky Derby set several new betting handle records. Churchill Downs announced that $320.5 million was wagered from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program. Their previous record was $288.7 million set in 2023. 

Including all sources who wagered on the Kentucky Derby race itself, $210.7 million was wagered. That beat their record of $188.7 million set in 2023. Additionally, the all-sources betting handle set a new weekly record of $444.6 million. Up $35 million from their betting handle of $412 million in 2023. In the end, Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby at 18-1 odds on a photo finish.\

TwinSpires also set new records this weekend as the online betting partner of the Kentucky Derby

At Churchill Downs this past weekend, TwinSpires had $92.1 million wagered for races on the Kentucky Derby Day program. In 2023, TwinSpires saw $75.5 million wagered. Additionally, their betting handle set a new record of $60.9 million at the Kentucky Derby. Surpassing their 2023 total of $48.9 million. TwinSpires also has a legally licensed app and sports betting site available. 

Several other sportsbooks were offering promotions for the Kentucky Derby. DraftKings had their DK Horse app and Caesars Entertainment had their Racebook. Ultimately, FanDuel’s unparalleled access to the Kentucky Derby played a massive role in the Derby setting a new betting handle record in 2024. Churchill Downs CEO Carstanjen had this to say about the success the Derby had over the weekend.

The Kentucky Derby is a testament to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, unity and the power of tradition,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “We were honored to debut our transformational new paddock as we celebrated this milestone 150th run for the roses. The new paddock has fundamentally enhanced the experience of all of our guests as they pass through our front gates and is a stepping stone to the next chapter of this time-honored event.”

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
