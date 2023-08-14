Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #188 – Emptying The Tank

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The guys are back for a new episode of the YWT Podcast. On the Flyers side, they signed a contract extension with goalie Sam Ersson. The guys discuss the meaning behind this and how it could affect the Flyers goaltending picture going forward.

The Flyers also made a trade, with the Carolina Hurricanes after all. They acquired the rights to Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for the rights to David Kase.

The guys also discuss some big news around the NHL, including the Erik Karlsson trade to Pittsburgh, the contract extension for Tom Wilson in Washington, and more.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast.
