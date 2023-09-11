YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #190 – Summer Show 2K23

The NHL season is on the horizon, but first, one more summer show from the guys in 2023.
There was some Flyers news as Morgan Frost signed a two-year contract with the team with an AAV of $2.1 million. The guys discuss what the contract means, how it works for both the team and player, and what the next two seasons could look like for Frost.
The guys also touch on Ivan Fedotov, Matvei Michkov, and more before turning attention to upcoming rookie camp, the first real chance to see Flyers players on the ice ahead of the upcoming season.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
