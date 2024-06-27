YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #219 – Michkov is Coming

Matvei Michkov is coming to Philadelphia. The Flyers top prospect had his KHL contract terminated and intends to sign with the Flyers in the coming days. The guys discuss the news and what it means for the Flyers offseason.

Then the attention turns to the rest of the offseason with the NHL Draft this weekend and free agency opening on July 1. Finally, the guys look back at the Stanley Cup Final, the champion Florida Panthers, and Connor McDavid winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

