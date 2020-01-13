Flyers-Bruins: Game 46 Preview

The team is currently playing through a very difficult schedule, facing the league's top team and hottest team in the last two games. Their first two games of this week come against teams that are now tied atop the NHL standings. First up are the Boston Bruins , who have put together a three-game winning streak entering Monday's game.

The Flyers were handed just their third loss in regulation on home ice on Saturday. It also marked another first, the first time this season they have been shut out.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 42 14 24 38 David Pastrnak 46 35 30 65 Sean Couturier 45 12 24 36 Brad Marchand 46 20 42 62 Jake Voracek 45 8 26 34 Patrice Bergeron 37 19 19 38 Claude Giroux 45 13 18 31 Torey Krug 38 5 26 31 Ivan Provorov 45 9 15 24 David Krejci 39 9 21 30

Player to Watch 28 Claude Giroux 88 David Pastrnak Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 6 G, 0 A, 6 P, +1

In situations like Saturday's shutout loss, you turn to the leaders on the team to deliver in key moments. The Flyers power play has struggled to score and goals have been hard to come by lately for the team. Claude Giroux has just two goals in the last 11 games and three points in the last five games. The Flyers could use a big game from the captain, who just celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday.

David Pastrnak has been the top goal scorer in the league this season with 35 goals in 46 games. A 50-goal season is a given at this point and there's certainly a chance he could break 60 goals this season. As part of a lethal power play and as skilled as it gets at 5-on-5, Pastrnak needs to be accounted for every step of the way in this game.