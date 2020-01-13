Flyers-Bruins: Game 46 Preview
01/13/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers were handed just their third loss in regulation on home ice on Saturday. It also marked another first, the first time this season they have been shut out.
The team is currently playing through a very difficult schedule, facing the league's top team and hottest team in the last two games. Their first two games of this week come against teams that are now tied atop the NHL standings. First up are the Boston Bruins, who have put together a three-game winning streak entering Monday's game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|42
|14
|24
|38
|David Pastrnak
|46
|35
|30
|65
|Sean Couturier
|45
|12
|24
|36
|Brad Marchand
|46
|20
|42
|62
|Jake Voracek
|45
|8
|26
|34
|Patrice Bergeron
|37
|19
|19
|38
|Claude Giroux
|45
|13
|18
|31
|Torey Krug
|38
|5
|26
|31
|Ivan Provorov
|45
|9
|15
|24
|David Krejci
|39
|9
|21
|30
|Player to Watch
|28 Claude Giroux
|88 David Pastrnak
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +1
|Last 5 Games: 6 G, 0 A, 6 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|41 Jaroslav Halak
|31 GP, 14-11-3, 2.53 GAA, .908 SV%
|19 GP, 10-4-5, 2.34 GAA, .923 SV%
Even in defeat, Carter Hart turned in another excellent performance on home ice, allowing one goal on 28 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He will get the start in goal again on Monday night against the Bruins.
Jaroslav Halak gets the start for the Bruins on Monday night. Halak picked up the win in his last start, making 17 saves on 21 shots in a win over Winnipeg last Thursday. Halak has lost five of his last seven starts, going 2-3-2 in that time.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|49 Joel Farabee
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
The Flyers called up Connor Bunnaman on Sunday and then shuffled the lines heavily ahead of Monday's game. All four forward lines have a new look with Kevin Hayes centering Giroux and Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier between Michael Raffl and Jake Voracek, Scott Laughton at center with James van Riemsdyk and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and finally Bunnaman with Joel Farabee and Tyler Pitlick. The defensive pairings remain the same.
Bruins Projected Lineup
Injuries: Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Anton Blidh, Karson Kuhlman, Kevan Miller
Scratches: Par Lindholm, Steve Kampfer, David Backes
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|63 Brad Marchand
|37 Patrice Bergeron
|88 David Pastrnak
|74 Jake DeBrusk
|46 David Krejci
|10 Anders Bjork
|43 Danton Heinen
|13 Charlie Coyle
|18 Brett Ritchie
|20 Joakim Nordstrom
|52 Sean Kuraly
|14 Chris Wagner
|Defense
|33 Zdeno Chara
|73 Charlie McAvoy
|47 Torey Krug
|25 Brandon Carlo
|27 John Moore
|48 Matt Grzelcyk
|Goalie
|41 Jaroslav Halak
|40 Tuukka Rask
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Bruins (3nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Bruins (T-2nd)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Oct. 25, 2018 - Bruins 3, Flyers 0 (at BOS)
- Jan. 16, 2019 - Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (at PHI)
- Jan. 31, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
- Nov. 10, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 29 GP, 6 G, 19 A, 25 P
- Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 14 G, 11 A, 25 P
- Travis Konecny - 10 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 3-0-0, 2.23 GAA, .926 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
