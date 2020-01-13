Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Bruins: Game 46 Preview

01/13/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers were handed just their third loss in regulation on home ice on Saturday. It also marked another first, the first time this season they have been shut out.

The team is currently playing through a very difficult schedule, facing the league's top team and hottest team in the last two games. Their first two games of this week come against teams that are now tied atop the NHL standings. First up are the Boston Bruins, who have put together a three-game winning streak entering Monday's game.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 42 14 24 38 David Pastrnak 46 35 30 65
Sean Couturier 45 12 24 36 Brad Marchand 46 20 42 62
Jake Voracek 45 8 26 34 Patrice Bergeron 37 19 19 38
Claude Giroux 45 13 18 31 Torey Krug 38 5 26 31
Ivan Provorov  45 9 15 24 David Krejci 39 9 21 30
 
Player to Watch
28 Claude Giroux 88 David Pastrnak
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 6 G, 0 A, 6 P, +1
 
In situations like Saturday's shutout loss, you turn to the leaders on the team to deliver in key moments. The Flyers power play has struggled to score and goals have been hard to come by lately for the team. Claude Giroux has just two goals in the last 11 games and three points in the last five games. The Flyers could use a big game from the captain, who just celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday.
 
David Pastrnak has been the top goal scorer in the league this season with 35 goals in 46 games. A 50-goal season is a given at this point and there's certainly a chance he could break 60 goals this season. As part of a lethal power play and as skilled as it gets at 5-on-5, Pastrnak needs to be accounted for every step of the way in this game.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 41 Jaroslav Halak
31 GP, 14-11-3, 2.53 GAA, .908 SV% 19 GP, 10-4-5, 2.34 GAA, .923 SV%

Even in defeat, Carter Hart turned in another excellent performance on home ice, allowing one goal on 28 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He will get the start in goal again on Monday night against the Bruins.

Jaroslav Halak gets the start for the Bruins on Monday night. Halak picked up the win in his last start, making 17 saves on 21 shots in a win over Winnipeg last Thursday. Halak has lost five of his last seven starts, going 2-3-2 in that time. 

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
12 Michael Raffl 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
49 Joel Farabee 82 Connor Bunnaman 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 59 Mark Friedman  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

The Flyers called up Connor Bunnaman on Sunday and then shuffled the lines heavily ahead of Monday's game. All four forward lines have a new look with Kevin Hayes centering Giroux and Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier between Michael Raffl and Jake Voracek, Scott Laughton at center with James van Riemsdyk and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and finally Bunnaman with Joel Farabee and Tyler Pitlick. The defensive pairings remain the same.

Bruins Projected Lineup

Injuries: Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Anton Blidh, Karson Kuhlman, Kevan Miller

Scratches: Par Lindholm, Steve Kampfer, David Backes 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
63 Brad Marchand 37 Patrice Bergeron 88 David Pastrnak
74 Jake DeBrusk 46 David Krejci 10 Anders Bjork
43 Danton Heinen 13 Charlie Coyle 18 Brett Ritchie
20 Joakim Nordstrom 52 Sean Kuraly 14 Chris Wagner
Defense    
33 Zdeno Chara 73 Charlie McAvoy  
47 Torey Krug 25 Brandon Carlo  
27 John Moore 48 Matt Grzelcyk  
Goalie    
41 Jaroslav Halak 40 Tuukka Rask  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Bruins (3nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Bruins (T-2nd)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Oct. 25, 2018 - Bruins 3, Flyers 0 (at BOS)
    • Jan. 16, 2019 - Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 31, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/OT) (at BOS)
    • Nov. 10, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/SO) (at BOS)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Jake Voracek - 29 GP, 6 G, 19 A, 25 P
    • Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 14 G, 11 A, 25 P
    • Travis Konecny - 10 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 3-0-0, 2.23 GAA, .926 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

