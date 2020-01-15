Flyers G Carter Hart Out 2-3 Weeks with Lower Abdominal Injury

Hart suffered a lower right abdominal injury in practice on Tuesday and will be out for two-to-three weeks. The Flyers have recalled goalie Alex Lyon on an emergency basis. In addition, the team sent down Joel Farabee to make room on the roster for Wednesday’s game while also placing Chris Stewart on waivers.

The Flyers have lost perhaps the one player they couldn’t afford to lose. Carter Hart is going to miss time and it will go beyond the weekend.

Hart has a 15-11-3 record this season with a 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage.

If the Flyers were going to be without Hart for any stretch of time, it couldn’t come at a better time than now. The Flyers have four games left before the All-Star break, including Wednesday night’s game in St. Louis, and then have nine days off between games before returning to action on Jan. 31 in Pittsburgh. If Hart’s absence is closer to the two-week period, there is a chance that he could return by the start of February.

For now, the Flyers will have to rely on Brian Elliott to step in and keep them competitive in games. The Flyers do have some tough opponents to face along the way with a pair of games against the Penguins on the schedule as well as Wednesday’s game against the Blues. The Flyers also face the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings on home ice later this week.