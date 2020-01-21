Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Does Derrick Rose Make Sense For The Sixers?

Flyers Head to Break with Shutout Win Over Penguins

01/21/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The difference between the Flyers play at home versus on the road has certainly been noticeable. In October, the Flyers looked completely outmatched against the Penguins, falling behind 4-0 in the first on the way to a 7-1 loss.

This time, the Penguins came up short of the touchdown. Instead of a dominating game from Pittsburgh, the Flyers stymied the Penguins in a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers generated some good scoring chances early, but nothing that was able to solve Tristan Jarry. The Penguins came the closest to getting a goal with a scoring chance going off the stick of Andrew Agozzino and off the post before landing next to Brian Elliott

Late in the period, the Penguins got the first power play of the game, but the Flyers didn't allow a shot for the remainder of the period. Through 20 minutes, the Flyers held the 12-8 lead in shots.

The Flyers killed off the remainder of the penalty to start the second and continued to generate chances. Finally, Jake Voracek broke the ice at 5:26.

Voracek took a centering pass from Sean Couturier and cut in on goal, going to the backhand to beat Jarry and give the Flyers the 1-0 lead with his 10th goal of the season.

Both teams traded power-play opportunities with the Flyers getting 13 seconds of 5-on-3 time, but the score remained 1-0 into the final minutes of the period.

With just 1:20 to go in the period, a set-up from the Flyers All-Star extended the lead. Travis Konecny got the puck on the right wing and centered for James van Riemsdyk, who put the puck under Jarry and in to make it 2-0 with his 14th goal of the season.

Through 40 minutes, the Flyers had a 22-16 lead in shots.

The Penguins certainly applied additional pressure in the third, having more possession time in the Flyers. The Flyers dodged another bullet when a shot hit the post and Sidney Crosby couldn't get to the rebound behind Elliott before Kevin Hayes cleared the puck away. 

The Flyers iced the game with a long empty-net goal by Justin Braun with one minute remaining. Elliott sealed the shutout for the Flyers, making 19 saves for his first of the season. The Flyers entered the All-Star break and bye week with wins in five of their last seven games.

The Flyers will return with another meeting against the Penguins, this time on the road, next Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.

Box Score

  1 2 3 T
Penguins 0 0 0 0
Flyers 0 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • PHI Jake Voracek (10) (Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee) 5:26
  • PHI James van Riemsdyk (14) (Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux) 18:40

3rd Period

  • PHI Justin Braun (3) EN (Unassisted) 19:00

Game Statistics

  Penguins Flyers
Shots 19 30
Power Plays 0/3 0/3
Hits 30 32
Faceoff % 52.0% 48.0%
Giveaways 7 10
Takeaways 1 6
Blocked Shots 13 11
Penalty Minutes 6 6

Posted by on 01/21/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)