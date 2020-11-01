Flyers-Lightning: Game 45 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

There's no place like home for the Flyers. After going 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip, the Flyers returned home and took down the NHL's top team.

As great as the Flyers have been on home ice, it was the beginning of a tough schedule there for them. Five of the final six games before the All-Star break are at home, but they come against some of the best in the NHL.

The Flyers next opponent was one of the bigger disappointments in the NHL a month ago, but since then, the Tampa Bay Lightning have risen to second place in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the league in points, due in large part to a current nine-game winning streak that they will bring to Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.