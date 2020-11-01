Flyers-Lightning: Game 45 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies Avoid Arbitration With Four, Two Key Phillies Remain Without Deals
01/11/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

There's no place like home for the Flyers. After going 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip, the Flyers returned home and took down the NHL's top team.

As great as the Flyers have been on home ice, it was the beginning of a tough schedule there for them. Five of the final six games before the All-Star break are at home, but they come against some of the best in the NHL.

The Flyers next opponent was one of the bigger disappointments in the NHL a month ago, but since then, the Tampa Bay Lightning have risen to second place in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the league in points, due in large part to a current nine-game winning streak that they will bring to Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Travis Konecny 41 14 24 38 Nikita Kucherov 42 17 32 49
Sean Couturier 44 12 24 36 Steven Stamkos 40 17 27 44
Jake Voracek 44 8 26 34 Brayden Point 40 18 22 40
Claude Giroux 44 13 18 31 Victor Hedman 41 9 31 40
Ivan Provorov  44 9 15 24 Alex Killorn 41 18 19 37
 
Player to Watch
14 Sean Couturier 86 Nikita Kucherov
Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +2 Last 5 Games: 4 G, 4 A, 8 P, +8
 
Sean Couturier has points in four straight games, including three straight with an assist. While he has gone three games without a goal, he did have five shots against the Capitals. 
 
Nikita Kucherov had just 10 goals in the first 30 games of his season. In the last 12 games, he has seven goals and eight assists. As the Lightning have heated up, Kucherov has led the charge, producing at the same rate as last season.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
30 GP, 14-10-3, 2.58 GAA, .906 SV% 32 GP, 21-9-2, 2.66 GAA, .913 SV%

Back at home, Carter Hart turned in another strong performance, making 26 saves on 28 shots against Washington after allowing two first-period goals. Hart has 12 of his 14 wins on home ice this season.

Another member of the Lightning back to his 2018-19 form is Andrei Vasilevskiy. Since Dec. 7, Vasilevskiy has a 11-1-1 record in 13 starts. He allowed three goals or more in five of the first nine games of that stretch, but in his last four games has allowed two goals or less in each. His last start was his only shutout in that time, stopping all 25 shots faced against Arizona on Thursday.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
18 Tyler Pitlick 12 Michael Raffl 93 Jake Voracek
72 David Kase 21 Scott Laughton 49 Joel Farabee
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 59 Mark Friedman  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

The Flyers lineup remains the same as Wednesday's with the only change being made to the fourth line. The Flyers sent down Mikhail Vorobyev on Thursday and called up David Kase. Kase will play wing on the fourth line and Scott Laughton moves to center.

Lightning Projected Lineup

Injuries: Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh

Scratches: Luke Schenn 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
91 Steven Stamkos 21 Brayden Point 86 Nikita Kucherov
17 Alex Killorn 71 Anthony Cirelli 9 Tyler Johnson
23 Carter Verhaeghe 67 Mitchell Stephens 37 Yanni Gourde
92 Alexander Volkov 13 Cedric Paquette 14 Pat Maroon
Defense    
77 Victor Hedman 44 Jan Rutta  
98 Mikhail Sergachev 22 Kevin Shattenkirk  
55 Braydon Coburn 81 Erik Cernak  
Goalie    
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 35 Curtis McElhinney  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-18th), Lightning (2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Lightning (8th)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning
    • Nov. 17, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 27, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at TB)
    • Feb. 19, 2019 - Lightning 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
    • Claude Giroux - 35 GP, 5 G, 31 A, 36 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 34 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 P
    • Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
    • Ivan Provorov - 9 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 18.00 GAA, .667 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

