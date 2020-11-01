Flyers-Lightning: Game 45 Preview
01/11/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
There's no place like home for the Flyers. After going 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip, the Flyers returned home and took down the NHL's top team.
As great as the Flyers have been on home ice, it was the beginning of a tough schedule there for them. Five of the final six games before the All-Star break are at home, but they come against some of the best in the NHL.
The Flyers next opponent was one of the bigger disappointments in the NHL a month ago, but since then, the Tampa Bay Lightning have risen to second place in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the league in points, due in large part to a current nine-game winning streak that they will bring to Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|41
|14
|24
|38
|Nikita Kucherov
|42
|17
|32
|49
|Sean Couturier
|44
|12
|24
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|40
|17
|27
|44
|Jake Voracek
|44
|8
|26
|34
|Brayden Point
|40
|18
|22
|40
|Claude Giroux
|44
|13
|18
|31
|Victor Hedman
|41
|9
|31
|40
|Ivan Provorov
|44
|9
|15
|24
|Alex Killorn
|41
|18
|19
|37
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|86 Nikita Kucherov
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, +2
|Last 5 Games: 4 G, 4 A, 8 P, +8
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|30 GP, 14-10-3, 2.58 GAA, .906 SV%
|32 GP, 21-9-2, 2.66 GAA, .913 SV%
Back at home, Carter Hart turned in another strong performance, making 26 saves on 28 shots against Washington after allowing two first-period goals. Hart has 12 of his 14 wins on home ice this season.
Another member of the Lightning back to his 2018-19 form is Andrei Vasilevskiy. Since Dec. 7, Vasilevskiy has a 11-1-1 record in 13 starts. He allowed three goals or more in five of the first nine games of that stretch, but in his last four games has allowed two goals or less in each. His last start was his only shutout in that time, stopping all 25 shots faced against Arizona on Thursday.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|93 Jake Voracek
|72 David Kase
|21 Scott Laughton
|49 Joel Farabee
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
The Flyers lineup remains the same as Wednesday's with the only change being made to the fourth line. The Flyers sent down Mikhail Vorobyev on Thursday and called up David Kase. Kase will play wing on the fourth line and Scott Laughton moves to center.
Lightning Projected Lineup
Injuries: Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh
Scratches: Luke Schenn
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|91 Steven Stamkos
|21 Brayden Point
|86 Nikita Kucherov
|17 Alex Killorn
|71 Anthony Cirelli
|9 Tyler Johnson
|23 Carter Verhaeghe
|67 Mitchell Stephens
|37 Yanni Gourde
|92 Alexander Volkov
|13 Cedric Paquette
|14 Pat Maroon
|Defense
|77 Victor Hedman
|44 Jan Rutta
|98 Mikhail Sergachev
|22 Kevin Shattenkirk
|55 Braydon Coburn
|81 Erik Cernak
|Goalie
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|35 Curtis McElhinney
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-18th), Lightning (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Lightning (8th)
- Recent History vs. Lightning
- Nov. 17, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Dec. 27, 2018 - Lightning 6, Flyers 5 (F/OT) (at TB)
- Feb. 19, 2019 - Lightning 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
- Claude Giroux - 35 GP, 5 G, 31 A, 36 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 34 GP, 15 G, 13 A, 28 P
- Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
- Ivan Provorov - 9 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 18.00 GAA, .667 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
