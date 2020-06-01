Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #63 - Road Woes

01/06/2020

It's the first brand new You Would Think episode of the new year and to start 2020, there is a lot to break down regarding the Flyers terrible week and road trip on the West coast.

Co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. look back at an unmemorable road trip through five of six games away from home after the holiday break and look at the rest of the Eastern Conference standings in the wake of the Flyers struggles. They also analyze the development of Ivan Provorov and take a closer look at the All-Star Game roster announcement and the first appearance for Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

