YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #67 - Goalie Fights





The Flyers get back from the bye week and get three points over the weekend with an overtime loss to the Penguins and a win over the Colorado Avalanche. The guys break down the two games and take a look around the league at some of the other action, including everyone's favorite play: the goalie fight.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Follow You Would Think on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso

Follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto

Subscribe to YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.