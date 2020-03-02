YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #67 - Goalie Fights
02/03/2020
The Flyers get back from the bye week and get three points over the weekend with an overtime loss to the Penguins and a win over the Colorado Avalanche. The guys break down the two games and take a look around the league at some of the other action, including everyone's favorite play: the goalie fight.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
