Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Ruben Amaro, Jr., Phillies Television Analyst?
Powder Blue: A Philadelphia Phillies Podcast Episode #1

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #69 - #Nice

02/17/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

Four more games are in the books and it was an up-and-down week for the Flyers with the highs of a pair of wins against Florida and two rather frustrating losses against the Islanders and Lightning. The guys are here to break it all down.

They also discuss the return of Carter Hart, the potential trade value of Shayne Gostisbehere and more around the NHL.

Join co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. for another week of great Flyers hockey talk.

Follow You Would Think on Twitter @YWTpodcast
Follow Mike Giletto Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey
Follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto

Subscribe to YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

Posted by on 02/17/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)