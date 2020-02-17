YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #69 - #Nice





Four more games are in the books and it was an up-and-down week for the Flyers with the highs of a pair of wins against Florida and two rather frustrating losses against the Islanders and Lightning. The guys are here to break it all down.

They also discuss the return of Carter Hart, the potential trade value of Shayne Gostisbehere and more around the NHL.

Join co-hosts Kyle Collington and Mike Giletto Sr. for another week of great Flyers hockey talk.

Follow You Would Think on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Follow Mike Giletto Sr. on Twitter @MikeFromSJersey

Follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto

Subscribe to YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.