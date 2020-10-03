Rask Blanks Flyers, Streak Ends at 9

Tuukka Rask stole the show, making 36 saves in a shutout to snap the Flyers winning streak at nine games in a 2-0 Bruins win.

Tuesday's game featured a playoff atmosphere at Wells Fargo Center and in a game that had all the fixings of a playoff game, Boston's best stepped up.

The Flyers held control for most of the first period, bringing physical play and winning numerous puck battles to generate pressure. Rask was up to the task on all 12 shots he faced in the first.

At the other end, Carter Hart was also solid on some early chances for the Bruins and finished the period with eight saves.

The Flyers had two power plays in the opening period and failed to score. The Bruins went to the power play in the final nine seconds of the period.

The Flyers picked up where they left off in the first after killing the penalty, getting constant pressure around the Boston net. They failed to score on their third power play of the game in the late stages of the second as the game remained scoreless.

Finally, with 1:21 remaining in the period, Boston solved Hart on the power play. A point shot by Matt Grzelcyk made it through a screen to break the ice and give the Bruins a 1-0 lead after two periods. Through 40 minutes, the Flyers were outshooting the Bruins, 24-14.

The Bruins tightened up defensively in the third, limiting the Flyers chances. Despite that, the Flyers hung around in the game into the final six minutes needing just a goal to tie.

Boston put that to bed with a goal with 5:20 left in the third. Patrice Bergeron fired a shot off the rush that deflected off of Travis Sanheim and past Hart to make it 2-0.

Hart finished the game with 27 saves in the loss.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Bruins 0 1 1 2 Flyers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

BOS Matt Grzelcyk (4) PP (David Pastrnak, David Krejci) 18:39

3rd Period

BOS Patrice Bergeron (31) (Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara) 14:40

Game Statistics