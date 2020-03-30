YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #74 - Quarantine Brackets
03/30/2020
As we wait for hockey to return, the You Would Think Podcast turned to Flyers fans to help determine the "Best Flyer of All Time." This week, the guys respond to the early results that have led to the Final Four with sparked several debates. The guys also look at the current roster and wonder which Flyers could become part of the discussion in the future.
Join Kyle Collington, Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso as they discuss the bracket and discuss some other topics relating to Flyers history.
