YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #77 - Fireworks

04/27/2020

The YWT Podcast returns this week with the usual crew. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto Sr. and Kevin Durso to take a look at the results of the "Most Memorable Flyers Game of All Time" bracket as we get down to the Final Four.

The guys discuss a variety of matchups within that bracket that produced some interesting results -- and things get heated at times -- and break down the significance of each game remaining in the Final Four. They also look at possible championship matchups and make their choices for what they think will win.

