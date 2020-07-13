Flyers Announce Roster for Phase 3 Training Camp
07/13/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Phase 3 is officially underway on Monday and that means that the Flyers are back on the ice in Voorhees as a group.
For Phase 3 workouts leading up to the travel to hub cities for Phase 4, teams are allowed to have 30 skaters on the roster and an unlimited number of goalies. Once the teams travel to hub cities, rosters will be reduced to a maximum of 31 players total.
There are very few surprises on the Flyers roster on the surface. The core of the team has reunited over the last week as the return to play protocols and CBA extension were approved.
The Flyers Phase 3 roster is as follows:
Forwards (18)
- 10 Andy Andreoff
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 12 Michael Raffl
- 13 Kevin Hayes
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 18 Tyler Pitlick
- 21 Scott Laughton
- 25 James van Riemsdyk
- 28 Claude Giroux
- 38 Derek Grant
- 44 Nate Thompson
- 48 Morgan Frost
- 49 Joel Farabee
- 50 German Rubtsov
- 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
- 81 Carsen Twarynski
- 82 Connor Bunnaman
- 93 Jake Voracek
Defensemen (12)
- 3 Andy Welinski
- 5 Phil Myers
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 8 Robert Hagg
- 9 Ivan Provorov
- 15 Matt Niskanen
- 26 Tyler Wotherspoon
- 39 Nate Prosser
- 53 Shayne Gostisbehere
- 54 Egor Zamula
- 59 Mark Friedman
- 61 Justin Braun
Goalies (4)
- 34 Alex Lyon
- 37 Brian Elliott
- 67 Kirill Ustimenko
- 79 Carter Hart
There are no real surprises on this list of players, though it is noticeable that Nolan Patrick is not on the roster and is officially done for the season. It's been over a calendar year since the former first-round pick has played in a game. Patrick has been out for the entire season with migraine disorder.
For the first day of training camp, the team will be separated into two groups that will take the ice for different sessions. Group 1 will take the ice from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Group 2 will follow from 2 to 3 p.m. Groups will be announced later on Monday morning.
