Sean Couturier Named Finalist for Selke Trophy

One of the biggest differences from last season to this season for the Flyers has been their play in the defensive zone. As the team’s play improved, one forward who has always prided himself on defensive play seemed to just get better. That brought on the question: could this be his year to take home some hardware?

Sean Couturier has been a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy once before in his career, coming in second to Anze Kopitar in 2018. He has also finished in the Top 10 in voting four times in his career. Once again in 2020, Couturier has been named a finalist for the award.

Couturier is joined by Boston’s Patrice Bergeron -- a four-time winner and record ninth time named a finalist -- and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly.

"It's nice to be honored and recognized by the media," Couturier said in a press release. "It reflects on the year that the team had as well. I try to pay attention to details and do the right things all the time, be on the right side of the puck and reliable in all aspects of the game. I try to take pride in that."

Couturier put together another strong offensive season, scoring 22 goals and 59 points in 69 games. He was likely on pace to reach 30 goals for the third straight season and come close to matching his career-high in points.

Centering the Flyers top line also meant going against some of the top talent in the NHL on a nightly basis, and Couturier regularly shut down the best in the game. Collectively, the Flyers brought their goals against down from 280 a season ago to 191. With Couturier averaging 19:50 ice time per game, he was always at the center of the Flyers defensive needs up front, whether at 5-on-5 or penalty kill.

If Couturier wins the award, he would become the third Flyer to do so. Bobby Clarke won the award in the 1982-83 season and Dave Poulin won it in the 1986-87 season.

Couturier becomes the third Flyers player to be named a finalist for an award. Head coach Alain Vigneault is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award and Oskar Lindblom is a finalist for the Masterton Award.