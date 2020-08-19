Round 1, Game 5 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens

It makes for a quick turnaround for the Flyers from their second straight shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday night gives the Flyers the chance to finally get back on the right side of a playoff series result. They have a 3-1 lead and are a win away from their first playoff series win in over eight years.

Under normal circumstances, back-to-back games in the playoffs is highly uncommon. But these aren't normal circumstances, not when 12 teams have been sharing one arena for games. Not when everyone is playing in the same place and there is no travel involved.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Scott Laughton 7 3 2 5 Shea Weber 8 3 2 5 Kevin Hayes 7 0 5 5 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 8 4 0 4 Jake Voracek 6 2 2 4 Paul Byron 8 1 3 4 Michael Raffl 3 2 1 3 Jeff Petry 8 2 1 3 Joel Farabee 5 2 1 3 Nick Suzuki 8 1 2 3

Player to Watch 9 Ivan Provorov 6 Shea Weber Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 0 A, 2 P, +2

Offense has been hard to come by in this series, and in a potential clincher for the Flyers, defense will be the name of the game. Ivan Provorov is at the forefront of the play in front of the goaltender, and he continues to log a ton of minutes. His play hasn't been perfect, but in a time when you need your best players to do their job as effectively as possible, Provorov has the potential to completely shine.

In the last two games, there hasn't been a more dangerous player on the Montreal offense than Shea Weber. While Weber already plays stifling defense, his powerful shot is always a threat and he hasn't been afraid to attempt it multiple times. The Flyers have been courageous in getting in front of the Weber blast and blocking it, but you can certainly expect more the Montreal captain with the team's season on the line.