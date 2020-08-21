Round 1, Game 6 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens

Montreal forced Game 6 with a 5-3 win on Wednesday, leaving the Flyers still one win away from advancing past the first round for the first time since 2012. It is an extremely important game for the Flyers, who don't want to be pushed to the brink by the Canadiens , while Montreal looks to keep the pressure on and do just that. Both teams will be without key players in Friday's game, so it should be an energetic affair that fits the mold of playoff hockey at its finest.

Well, after four games of both teams playing pretty standard hockey with mostly calm moments, things were amped up in Game 5 and the blood is boiling going into Game 6.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Jake Voracek 7 4 3 7 Shea Weber 9 3 2 5 Scott Laughton 8 3 2 5 Nick Suzuki 9 2 3 5 Kevin Hayes 8 0 5 5 Jonathan Drouin 9 1 4 5 Sean Couturier 8 0 5 5 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 9 4 0 4 Joel Farabee 6 3 1 4 Paul Byron 9 1 3 4

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 14 Nick Suzuki Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, E Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +3

With the series on the line, the Flyers need their best players to step up. So far in the series, Travis Konecny has just one assist. That's not good enough from your top scorer in the regular season. The Flyers need a big game of Konecny, especially in a game that could help the Flyers move on. Having Konecny set the tone early could help spark the Flyers for the rest of the game.

Nick Suzuki was certainly a presence in Game 5, and after his head pat of Carter Hart in Wednesday's game, he's on the radar of every Flyers fan for sure. Suzuki had one goal taken off the board, then got it back in the third period just 22 seconds after the Flyers had tied the game in the third. He's an energy player with a ton of skill and he's going to get significant minutes again. The Flyers need to contain him to win the series.