YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #88 - On To The Next One

The YWT Podcast returns and the Flyers have advanced to the second round after winning the series in six games.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso look back at the conclusion of the first round against the Montreal Canadiens, including the Game 5 loss and clinching Game 6 win. They also look ahead to the second round against the New York Islanders and discuss some of the other series and other news around the NHL.

