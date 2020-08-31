Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Game 4 of Flyers-Islanders

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #89 - Down, But Not Out

08/31/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and the guys pick up the action in the middle of the Flyers series with the Islanders. This episode was recorded on Sunday morning prior to Game 4 following the Flyers 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso discuss the Flyers struggles in the series with the Islanders, look ahead to Games 4 and 5 and what could be if the Flyers do not rally in the series. They also discuss the absence of the top six in the scoring and look around the NHL at some of the other series in the league.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 08/31/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)