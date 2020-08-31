YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #89 - Down, But Not Out

The YWT Podcast is back and the guys pick up the action in the middle of the Flyers series with the Islanders. This episode was recorded on Sunday morning prior to Game 4 following the Flyers 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso discuss the Flyers struggles in the series with the Islanders, look ahead to Games 4 and 5 and what could be if the Flyers do not rally in the series. They also discuss the absence of the top six in the scoring and look around the NHL at some of the other series in the league.

