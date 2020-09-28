Flyers Re-Sign D Robert Hagg to 2-Year Deal

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

This offseason leaves little time for negotiations, and the Flyers have already been busy. GM Chuck Fletcher got a deal done with pending restricted free agent Oskar Lindblom while the season was still going last month. Since the Flyers run came to an end in the playoffs, Fletcher has also completed new deals with Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Alex Lyon.

You can add another to the list.

The Flyers have re-signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $1.6 million, Fletcher announced on Monday morning.