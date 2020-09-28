Flyers Re-Sign D Robert Hagg to 2-Year Deal
09/28/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
This offseason leaves little time for negotiations, and the Flyers have already been busy. GM Chuck Fletcher got a deal done with pending restricted free agent Oskar Lindblom while the season was still going last month. Since the Flyers run came to an end in the playoffs, Fletcher has also completed new deals with Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Alex Lyon.
You can add another to the list.
The Flyers have re-signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $1.6 million, Fletcher announced on Monday morning.
Hagg, 25, just completed his fourth season with the Flyers, playing in 49 regular-season games. He averaged 15:36 of ice time and scored three goals and 10 assists. Hagg also led the team in hits with 136 and in blocks per-60 minutes with 6.20 blocked shots.
In the playoffs, Hagg appeared in 12 games and had three assists while averaging 14:52 of ice time.
In his career, Hagg has totaled 42 points, including 11 goals, and a plus-16 rating over 202 regular-season games.
With Hagg re-signed, the Flyers have just two remaining RFAs without a new contract - Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick. The Flyers also have five notable unrestricted free agents that can be re-signed if they choose - Brian Elliott, Tyler Pitlick, Justin Braun, Derek Grant and Nate Thompson. Free agency begins on Friday, Oct. 9, just less than two weeks away.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.