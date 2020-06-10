NHL Focusing on Jan. 1 Start to 2020-21 Season

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

It was just over a week ago that the Stanley Cup Final came to an end and completed the 2019-20 season. The question immediately became when would the NHL start up again and begin the 2020-21 season.

Originally, the plan was to open training camps on Nov. 15 with a target start date set for Dec. 1. Amid the challenges of planning a schedule and choosing a start date that felt attainable and reasonable, the NHL and the NHLPA made their intentions prior to the start of the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday night.

Gary Bettman announced that the NHL and NHLPA have put the focus on a Jan. 1 start date for the 2020-21 season. Estimated timing for the start of training camp will be announced at a later date.