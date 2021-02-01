Flyers Announce Training Camp Schedule, Roster for 2020-21 Season

On Saturday, the Flyers released their roster and schedule for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, set to begin in just 11 days. The roster of 41 players is listed below:

Flyers training camp officially gets underway on Sunday, but that is strictly an off-ice day for physicals. The real work begins when the team hits the ice as a group for the first time on Monday.

Forwards (22)

57 Wade Allison

10 Andy Andreoff

62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

82 Connor Bunnaman

14 Sean Couturier

86 Joel Farabee

52 Tyson Foerster

48 Morgan Frost

28 Claude Giroux

13 Kevin Hayes

11 Travis Konecny

58 Tanner Laczynski

21 Scott Laughton

23 Oskar Lindblom

55 Sam Morin

19 Nolan Patrick

12 Michael Raffl

36 Linus Sandin

81 Carsen Twarynski

25 James van Riemsdyk

93 Jake Voracek

71 Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen (14)

3 Chris Bigras

61 Justin Braun

59 Mark Friedman

53 Shayne Gostisbehere

56 Erik Gustafsson

8 Robert Hagg

5 Phil Myers

51 Derrick Pouliot

39 Nate Prosser

9 Ivan Provorov

6 Travis Sanheim

26 Tyler Wotherspoon

65 Wyatte Wylie

54 Egor Zamula

Goalies (5)

37 Brian Elliott

79 Carter Hart

34 Alex Lyon

32 Felix Sandstrom

69 Roddy Ross

The team will hold practice in two groups starting on Monday at 11 a.m. Scrimmages will follow each day. Thursday will be an off-ice day and Saturday will feature group sessions from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for one group and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the other. There will be no scrimmage that day.

The final day of camp will be Sunday, Jan. 10 with a session at Wells Fargo Center with groups taking the ice at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. At 7 p.m. that night, there will be an intrasquad scrimmage.

Some notables from the roster include two of the team’s draft picks from October. First-round pick Tyson Foerster and third-round pick Zayde Wisdom will participate in camp.

Prospect goaltender Kirill Ustimenko was already announced out for four-to-five months after surgery to repair a torn labrum. Prospect forward Isaac Ratcliffe suffered a fractured rib in training and will be out a minimum of four weeks.

In addition, the Flyers have four players still on loan in Europe: David Kase, German Rubtsov, Maksim Sushko, and defenseman Linus Hogberg.