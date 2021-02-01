Flyers Announce Training Camp Schedule, Roster for 2020-21 Season
01/02/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Flyers training camp officially gets underway on Sunday, but that is strictly an off-ice day for physicals. The real work begins when the team hits the ice as a group for the first time on Monday.
On Saturday, the Flyers released their roster and schedule for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, set to begin in just 11 days. The roster of 41 players is listed below:
Forwards (22)
- 57 Wade Allison
- 10 Andy Andreoff
- 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
- 82 Connor Bunnaman
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 86 Joel Farabee
- 52 Tyson Foerster
- 48 Morgan Frost
- 28 Claude Giroux
- 13 Kevin Hayes
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 58 Tanner Laczynski
- 21 Scott Laughton
- 23 Oskar Lindblom
- 55 Sam Morin
- 19 Nolan Patrick
- 12 Michael Raffl
- 36 Linus Sandin
- 81 Carsen Twarynski
- 25 James van Riemsdyk
- 93 Jake Voracek
- 71 Zayde Wisdom
Defensemen (14)
- 3 Chris Bigras
- 61 Justin Braun
- 59 Mark Friedman
- 53 Shayne Gostisbehere
- 56 Erik Gustafsson
- 8 Robert Hagg
- 5 Phil Myers
- 51 Derrick Pouliot
- 39 Nate Prosser
- 9 Ivan Provorov
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 26 Tyler Wotherspoon
- 65 Wyatte Wylie
- 54 Egor Zamula
Goalies (5)
- 37 Brian Elliott
- 79 Carter Hart
- 34 Alex Lyon
- 32 Felix Sandstrom
- 69 Roddy Ross
The team will hold practice in two groups starting on Monday at 11 a.m. Scrimmages will follow each day. Thursday will be an off-ice day and Saturday will feature group sessions from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for one group and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the other. There will be no scrimmage that day.
The final day of camp will be Sunday, Jan. 10 with a session at Wells Fargo Center with groups taking the ice at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. At 7 p.m. that night, there will be an intrasquad scrimmage.
Some notables from the roster include two of the team’s draft picks from October. First-round pick Tyson Foerster and third-round pick Zayde Wisdom will participate in camp.
Prospect goaltender Kirill Ustimenko was already announced out for four-to-five months after surgery to repair a torn labrum. Prospect forward Isaac Ratcliffe suffered a fractured rib in training and will be out a minimum of four weeks.
In addition, the Flyers have four players still on loan in Europe: David Kase, German Rubtsov, Maksim Sushko, and defenseman Linus Hogberg.
