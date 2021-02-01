Flyers Announce Training Camp Schedule, Roster for 2020-21 Season

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/02/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Flyers training camp officially gets underway on Sunday, but that is strictly an off-ice day for physicals. The real work begins when the team hits the ice as a group for the first time on Monday.

On Saturday, the Flyers released their roster and schedule for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, set to begin in just 11 days. The roster of 41 players is listed below:

Forwards (22)

  • 57 Wade Allison
  • 10 Andy Andreoff
  • 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
  • 82 Connor Bunnaman
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 52 Tyson Foerster
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 28 Claude Giroux
  • 13 Kevin Hayes
  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 58 Tanner Laczynski
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 23 Oskar Lindblom
  • 55 Sam Morin
  • 19 Nolan Patrick
  • 12 Michael Raffl
  • 36 Linus Sandin
  • 81 Carsen Twarynski
  • 25 James van Riemsdyk
  • 93 Jake Voracek
  • 71 Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen (14)

  • 3 Chris Bigras
  • 61 Justin Braun
  • 59 Mark Friedman
  • 53 Shayne Gostisbehere
  • 56 Erik Gustafsson
  • 8 Robert Hagg
  • 5 Phil Myers
  • 51 Derrick Pouliot
  • 39 Nate Prosser
  • 9 Ivan Provorov
  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 26 Tyler Wotherspoon
  • 65 Wyatte Wylie
  • 54 Egor Zamula

Goalies (5)

  • 37 Brian Elliott
  • 79 Carter Hart
  • 34 Alex Lyon
  • 32 Felix Sandstrom
  • 69 Roddy Ross

The team will hold practice in two groups starting on Monday at 11 a.m. Scrimmages will follow each day. Thursday will be an off-ice day and Saturday will feature group sessions from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for one group and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the other. There will be no scrimmage that day.

The final day of camp will be Sunday, Jan. 10 with a session at Wells Fargo Center with groups taking the ice at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. At 7 p.m. that night, there will be an intrasquad scrimmage.

Some notables from the roster include two of the team’s draft picks from October. First-round pick Tyson Foerster and third-round pick Zayde Wisdom will participate in camp. 

Prospect goaltender Kirill Ustimenko was already announced out for four-to-five months after surgery to repair a torn labrum. Prospect forward Isaac Ratcliffe suffered a fractured rib in training and will be out a minimum of four weeks. 

In addition, the Flyers have four players still on loan in Europe: David Kase, German Rubtsov, Maksim Sushko, and defenseman Linus Hogberg.

