YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #102 - 2021 Season Preview

The YWT Podcast is back and the Flyers season is just days away. Our guys get you ready for the season with a full-length preview episode.

We discuss the potential return of Oskar Lindblom and Nolan Patrick and look at some possible line combinations. The guys also discuss expectations for the Flyers and make some season predictions. Finally, the guys look back at the conclusion of the World Junior Championships and Team USA's gold medal win.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they help you get ready for the 2020-21 season.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.