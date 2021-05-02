Flyers-Bruins: Game 12 Preview
02/05/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Less than 10 minutes away from finding a way to win again, the Flyers four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt. Three penalties in the final eight minutes of regulation spelled their doom, as the Bruins struck three times on the power play to rally for a 4-3 overtime win. And while the Flyers did manage to get a point in the standings, they ultimately let a game that should have been theirs slip away.
That sets the stage for Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, when the two teams meet again for the fourth time this season already. After going 0-1-2 in the first three, the Flyers are looking to get back on the right side of the results.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|11
|5
|10
|15
|Patrice Bergeron
|10
|6
|9
|15
|Kevin Hayes
|11
|6
|5
|11
|Brad Marchand
|10
|6
|8
|14
|Jake Voracek
|11
|3
|8
|11
|Nick Ritchie
|10
|4
|5
|9
|Claude Giroux
|11
|1
|9
|10
|Charlie McAvoy
|10
|1
|8
|9
|Joel Farabee
|11
|6
|3
|9
|David Krejci
|10
|0
|8
|8
Brian Elliott gets the start in goal for the Flyers on Friday. He's off to an excellent start on his season. Aside from a relief appearance, he has won all three starts, including posting a shutout, and has been sharp in every game so far this season. He'll need to be on his game against Boston as well.
The Bruins go back to Tuukka Rask in goal for Friday's game. Rask wasn't unbeatable in Wednesday's game like he has been against the Flyers, but was certainly good enough to get the win. The Flyers have managed to solve Rask seven times in two games, so it could take another similar effort to be in the right position for a win.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Jake DeBrusk (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Jack Studnicka (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), Par Lindholm (healthy), John Moore (healthy), Karson Kuhlman (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Outside of the change in goal, the Flyers are not making any other changes to the lineup.
- Bruins: The Bruins ran the same lines and pairings ahead of Friday's game at practice, so it is expected they will use the same lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (10th), Bruins (5th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Bruins (2nd)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 34 GP, 7 G, 25 A, 32 P
- Erik Gustafsson - 12 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P
- Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
- Brian Elliott - 15 GP, 3-8-3, 3.08 GAA, .891 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Game Preview Video
