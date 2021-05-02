Quick Strikes Help Bruins Down Flyers Again

The Bruins scored twice in 27 seconds, including the eventual game-winner from Sean Kuraly , as they claimed yet another win from the Flyers by a score of 2-1 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Once again, the Flyers got past the midpoint of the third period with the lead. This time, it was a precious one-goal margin off a hard-fought goal. In 27 seconds, not only was their lead gone, but they were playing from behind.

The Flyers came out stronger in the opening period, holding the Bruins to five shots and making clean exits out of the defensive zone and through the neutral zone. Once they got to the offensive zone, space was limited and chances were few.

The Flyers did have the benefit of three power plays in the opening period, but failed to generate much of anything on any of them. The Bruins had one power play that the Flyers killed off successfully.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-5 in favor of the Flyers.

The second period started with a flurry of shots for the Bruins, four in the opening 1:15 of the period. For the next several minutes, neither team could get a shot on goal. With space limited in the offensive zone, chances were few and far between.

The Flyers had to kill another penalty when Joel Farabee was questionably whistled for tripping, but the Flyers successfully killed it off and Farabee got a breakaway upon exiting the box. Farabee was hauled down on the attempt, resulting in a penalty shot. He tried to go five-hole on Tuukka Rask, but was easily stopped.

With two seconds remaining in the period, the Flyers got another power play that carried over into the third. Through 40 minutes, there was still no scoring and shots were 13-11 Boston.

Finally, the Flyers were able to take advantage of a power play. Just 27 seconds into the third, Claude Giroux got the puck back to Erik Gustafsson for a one-timer that was deflected in front by James van Riemsdyk, giving the Flyers the 1-0 lead.

For most of the period, the Flyers played the Bruins well and limited their chances, but a span of 27 seconds erased all of it.

Off a face-off loss for the Flyers, Boston got the tying goal as Charlie McAvoy was able to circle the net, get the puck to the crease and eventually Brad Marchand found the rebound to score and tie the game at one with 7:59 to play.

Just 27 seconds later, Kuraly scored off the rush on a shot that Brian Elliott misjudged, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 7:32 remaining.

The Flyers got a late power play with 3:57 remaining, but failed to score on the man-advantage. They got Elliott to the bench for the extra-attacker, but could not find a way to beat Rask and tie the game.

It marked the fourth time this season the Flyers have lost to the Bruins, putting their record at 7-3-2 on the season. Elliott made 21 saves in the loss, his first of the season. Rask made 23 saves in the win.

The Flyers also announced prior to the game that Carter Hart was day-to-day with back spasms and Phil Myers would be unavailable for the game due to an upper-body injury. Alex Lyon served as backup for the game. Robert Hagg was a late addition to the lineup in place of Myers.

The Flyers go back on the road for their next two games, as they travel to Washington to face the Capitals on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Bruins 0 0 2 2 Flyers 0 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (6) PP (Erik Gustafsson, Claude Giroux) 0:27

BOS Brad Marchand (7) (David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy) 12:01

BOS Sean Kuraly (2) (Anders Bjork, David Krejci) 12:28

Game Statistics