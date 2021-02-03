Flyers-Penguins: Game 19 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

It took three weeks, but the Flyers are finally back to full strength after getting their final player back from the COVID list on Sunday. It comes at a great time, as they head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins for three straight games.

The dynamic of this series of games has already changed though. After a weekend sweep in Buffalo, the Flyers were gearing up to face one of the best in the world and get a test from a team right there in the playoff race. But on Tuesday morning, that star player, Sidney Crosby, was ruled out for Tuesday upon his placement on the NHL's COVID list.

Now, the Flyers will face the rest of the Penguins without their captain, as this three-game series begins on Tuesday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.