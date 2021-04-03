Flyers-Penguins: Game 20 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Despite the lack of their captain in the lineup, the Penguins got the better of the Flyers in the second period and never looked back. That's how this unique three-game series in Pittsburgh started for the Orange and Black.

The second game is set for Thursday night, and the Penguins will remain without their captain due to COVID protocols. Meanwhile, the Flyers get another chance to respond to adversity and to play with a full lineup after their own COVID situation.

Game time is at 7 p.m.