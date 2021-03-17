Flyers-Rangers: Game 27 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/17/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers got the victory they needed on Monday in ugly fashion, but it still was a crucial two points in the standings nonetheless. The Flyers continue to do what they need to stay in the playoff race, beating the teams below them in the standings by whatever means necessary. They will have one more game against one of those teams before getting three games in a row with the division leaders.

The Flyers return to the ice on Wednesday night to face the New York Rangers again in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 26 13 16 29 Pavel Buchnevich 26 8 14 22
Joel Farabee 25 12 12 24 Artemi Panarin 16 6 16 22
Claude Giroux 24 6 15 21 Ryan Strome 27 10 10 20
Jake Voracek 23 4 17 21 Chris Kreider 27 14 5 19
Kevin Hayes 26 9 11 20 Adam Fox 26 2 13 15

Players To Watch 3-17

Joel Farabee continues to pick up points, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his last game on Monday. Farabee is producing at near point-per-game pace in just his second NHL season, and has emerged as one of the Flyers go-to guys on the top line.
 
In a game where the Rangers struck four times, Chris Kreider was relatively quiet. With a hat trick already this season against the Flyers, he's always a threat, especially around the net on the man-advantage.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-17 copy

Brian Elliott is expected to be in goal on Wednesday. Elliott sat out Monday as a healthy scratch after getting extra work in Monday's morning skate. Elliott struggled in Saturday's game against Washington after making multiple starts last week. The Flyers will need to turn to Elliott in this back-to-back, so it appears Wednesday will be the night.  

Alexandar Georgiev will be between the pipes for the Rangers on Wednesday. Georgiev made 20 saves in a win against the Flyers on Feb. 18, but has lost his last two starts, getting pulled early in both.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-17

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Erik Gustafsson (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Andy Andreoff (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-17

Rangers Scratches: Igor Shesterkin (injured), Anthony Bitetto (injured), Phillip Di Giuseppe (COVID protocol), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Jack Johnson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There was no morning skate for the Flyers, so any changes to the lineup will not be known until later in the day. For now, the assumption is that the same lineup as Monday will be on the ice.
  • Rangers: The Rangers are still dealing with some players on the COVID list, so they will likely go back to the same lineup as Monday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-20th), Rangers (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Rangers (3rd)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Claude Giroux - 58 GP, 13 G, 43 A, 56 P
    • Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 14 G, 25 A, 39 P
    • Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 4-1-1, 2.45 GAA, .912 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Ivan Provorov needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

