Flyers-Rangers: Game 27 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers got the victory they needed on Monday in ugly fashion, but it still was a crucial two points in the standings nonetheless. The Flyers continue to do what they need to stay in the playoff race, beating the teams below them in the standings by whatever means necessary. They will have one more game against one of those teams before getting three games in a row with the division leaders.

The Flyers return to the ice on Wednesday night to face the New York Rangers again in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.