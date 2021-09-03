Flyers-Sabres: Game 23 Preview
03/09/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers got a much-needed day off the ice following back-to-back losses over the weekend in Pittsburgh and on home ice against Washington. Their time with the Capitals is far from over this week, but they do get a bit of a break in the series by facing a team they had their way with a weekend ago.
The Buffalo Sabres make a visit to Philadelphia on Tuesday night as the Flyers look to put a 1-3-0 week behind them. The Sabres struggles have only continued since the Flyers met them last weekend, as they enter the game on seven-game losing streak.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|22
|10
|16
|26
|Jack Eichel
|21
|2
|16
|18
|Joel Farabee
|21
|11
|9
|20
|Sam Reinhart
|21
|9
|8
|17
|Claude Giroux
|20
|3
|14
|17
|Victor Olofsson
|23
|7
|10
|17
|Kevin Hayes
|22
|8
|9
|17
|Taylor Hall
|23
|2
|12
|14
|Jake Voracek
|19
|3
|12
|15
|Rasmus Dahlin
|23
|1
|9
|10
The Flyers are going back to Carter Hart in goal. Hart made 24 saves in the loss on Sunday to Washington and gets right back out there against Buffalo, a team he faced just over a week ago, recording a 28-save shutout.
Jonas Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will get the start. Johansson also faced the Flyers on Feb. 28, making 35 saves in the loss. Johansson has appeared in just four games this season, two of them coming against the Flyers.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Morgan Frost (injury), Erik Gustafsson (healthy), Andy Andreoff (healthy), Carsen Twarynski (healthy)
Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Linus Ullmark (injury), William Borgen (injury), Colin Miller (healthy), Tage Thompson (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Michael Raffl remains out with an injury. Other than that, the only other change is that Erik Gustafsson will come out of the lineup and Robert Hagg will go back in.
- Sabres: Jack Eichel is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. It appears Colin Miller is coming out as a healthy scratch as well.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Sabres (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Sabres (9th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
- Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Feb. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 10 G, 29 A, 39 P
- Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Jake Voracek - 35 GP, 5 G, 21 A, 26 P
- Sean Couturier - 25 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 3-1-0, 1.73 GAA, .943 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Erik Gustafsson needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three points to reach 200 for his career.
- Ivan Provorov needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Game Preview Video
