Flyers Prospect Corner: Ratcliffe, Foerster Return to Phantoms Lineup, More College Wins

03/09/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms saw two players make their return from injury this week, while the NCAA prospects leave their regular seasons behind to focus on conference tournaments. Let’s recap.

On March 3, the Phantoms faced off against the Hershey Bears, where goals by Cal O’Reilly, Derrick Pouliot, Linus Sandin and Tanner MacMaster propelled the Phantoms to a 4-3 comeback win. This game also marked the returns of Isaac Ratcliffe, who was recovering from a rib injury, and Tyson Foerster, who was out with a fractured shinbone.

On March 6, the Phantoms went up against the Bears again, but fell 4-1, with the lone goal being scored by Chris Mueller.

On Monday night, the Phantoms returned to the win column, victorious in overtime once again. Brennan Saulnier scored his first AHL goal, while Garrett Wilson, Pascal Laberge and Ryan Fitzgerald capped off the scoring in the overtime victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In NCAA news:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

  • March 5 - 2 assists in a 5-2 win over the University of Minnesota

Ronnie Attard (D)—Western Michigan University

  • March 8 - Named First Team All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference (second defenseman from WMU to receive the honor)

Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University

  • March 6 - 1 goal in a 3-3 draw against the University of Massachusetts- Lowell (BU won 3-2 on the shootout), and ended the regular season as joint team leader in points with 16.

