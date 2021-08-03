YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #109 - Tell It to the Czar

The YWT Podcast is back after a week off and there's a lot to discuss. The Flyers went 1-2-0 against the Penguins this week after a weekend sweep in Buffalo. At the time of recording, the team was set to face the Washington Capitals on Sunday night to start a week with four games, three against the Capitals.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso talk the previous few games for the Flyers, special teams, and the huge slate of games coming up for the Orange and Black.

