Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies, NL East: 2021’s Underestimated Factor

Flyers-Islanders: Game 39 Preview

04/08/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

There are still 18 games remaining on the Flyers schedule, and though they technically have time to make things interesting in the playoff race, another loss to Boston on Tuesday sure felt like the dagger. It is going to take a run of astronomical proportions to make the playoffs now, so that would require wins at all costs, especially for the remainder of this week before the trade deadline.

The Flyers week continues with a meeting against the New York Islanders, a team that just made their splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils. 

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 38 13 18 31 Mathew Barzal 39 13 21 34
Jake Voracek 35 6 25 31 Jordan Eberle 39 13 12 25
Claude Giroux 36 11 19 30 Nick Leddy 39 1 24 25
Sean Couturier 27 11 17 28 Josh Bailey 39 6 18 24
Joel Farabee 37 14 13 27 Brock Nelson 39 14 9 23

Players To Watch 4-8

James van Riemsdyk got off to a hot start this season and has been leading the team in points the entire way. Lately, he's been ice cold in point production, with no points in his last seven games and just two assists in his last 12 games. 
 
On the other side, Mathew Barzal is really heating up. Barzal had a hat trick and five points against Washington a week ago, then had an assist on Saturday when the Islanders last faced the Flyers. In total, Barzal has nine points over his last five games after going 10 games with just three assists.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-8

Carter Hart had some good moments in Tuesday's game against Boston, but also had some moments he wanted back. It's a work in progress for Hart, and he'll continue to work his way back to where he was with more ice time. He's expected to get the start against the Islanders on Thursday night.

Ilya Sorokin has really started to get familiar with the Flyers. He faced the Flyers in just his third career start, an overtime loss where he made 25 saves. Since then, he's faced the Flyers three more times, getting wins in all of them. He made 30 saves in the most recent win and has stopped 89 of 93 shots faced in those three games.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-8

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Tanner Laczynski (healthy), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-8

Islanders Scratches: Michael Dal Colle (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Sebastian Aho (healthy), Cory Schneider (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are anticipated for the Flyers lineup, though an official announcement on the lineup won't come until later this afternoon.
  • Islanders: The two newest additions to the Islanders will make their debut on Thursday night. One day after being traded from New Jersey, both Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac are in the lineup. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (20th), Islanders (22nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Islanders (11th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 31, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • March 18, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (at NYI)
    • March 20, 2021 - Islanders 6, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
    • March 22, 2021 - Islanders 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • April 3, 2021 - Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at NYI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Claude Giroux - 58 GP, 21 G, 42 A, 63 P
    • Jake Voracek - 48 GP, 8 G, 30 A, 38 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 3.94 GAA, .862 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 04/08/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)