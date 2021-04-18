Leddy Nets Only Goal in Flyers OT Loss to Islanders

In this particular meeting, it was only going to take one goal to settle things, as both teams skated through 60 minutes without a tally. But at 2:23 of the overtime, Nick Leddy got the bounce and scored the lone goal of the game, handing the Flyers a 1-0 overtime loss to the Islanders.

It should be no surprise that the Flyers and Islanders needed some extra time to settle things on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center. It's become a familiar pattern over the last year, from their playoff series in the Toronto bubble to the multiple matchups this season.

The Flyers certainly had the better of the possession in the first period. There were times when the Flyers had the Islanders hemmed in the zone and were circling, looking for the opportunity to get the puck on net.

Shots were limited in the first few minutes, but the Flyers eventually out-shot the Islanders, 8-4, in the opening 20 minutes, getting a couple of quality opportunities late in the period.

The second period featured more of the same. Both teams had opportunities as play opened up more, but neither could find the net.

The Flyers had the lone power play of the period, but couldn't get much going. Both teams also had multiple odd-man rushes in the period.

Through 40 minutes, shots were 23-13 Flyers.

In the third, the Islanders started to pick things up in terms of shots. Brian Elliott was up to the task after Ilya Sorokin had been the story through the first two periods.

The Islanders also had a pair of power plays in the third, but the Flyers killed off both.

Once again, a game between the Flyers and Islanders required overtime, marking the sixth of eight meetings this season to go beyond regulation.

The Flyers got an early chance in overtime, but the Islanders controlled play the rest of the way. With 2:37 remaining in overtime, they finally got the bounce that put the only goal on the board.

Leddy entered the zone with speed and attempted a centering pass that hit off of the stick of Travis Sanheim and went through the legs of Elliott, giving the Islanders the win.

Sorokin finished with 30 saves in the shutout. Elliott made 27 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

The Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night when they take on the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Islanders 0 0 0 1 1 Flyers 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

NYI Nick Leddy (2) (Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle) 2:23

Game Statistics