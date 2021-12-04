Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Report: Phillies to Place Bradley on the Injured List
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Sabres Game

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #112 - Rotten Apples

04/12/2021

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back after a couple of weeks off and comes back with a live show done following the Flyers collapse against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, one day before the trade deadline. The Flyers playoff hopes are dashed, so what happens now at the deadline and what happened that officially derailed their season.

The guys try to put their finger on the problem and look at possibilities around the deadline. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for a eulogizing show.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Posted by on 04/12/2021 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)