YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #112 - Rotten Apples

The YWT Podcast is back after a couple of weeks off and comes back with a live show done following the Flyers collapse against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, one day before the trade deadline. The Flyers playoff hopes are dashed, so what happens now at the deadline and what happened that officially derailed their season.

The guys try to put their finger on the problem and look at possibilities around the deadline. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for a eulogizing show.

