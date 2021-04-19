YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #113 - Know Your Role

The YWT Podcast is back and recaps a busy week for the Flyers. The trade deadline came and went without much fanfare, through the Flyers did make two trades and re-signed Scott Laughton long-term. The Flyers also went 1-2 in games this week.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso discuss the trade deadline, the week that was for the Flyers, Wade Allison's debut, college prospects, Carter Hart's injury, and more.

