Flyers, Phantoms Head Coach Gordon Mutually Part Ways

The Flyers announced on Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon . In addition, Phantoms assistant coach Kerry Huffman stepped down from his position.

It is sure to be an offseason that involves changes for the Flyers , but their first change certainly came out of left field.

"I would like to thank Scott and Kerry for their service to the organization," Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "Both Scott and Kerry have dedicated their time and effort in developing Flyers prospects and bringing success to Lehigh Valley over the last several years. In speaking with each of them, we felt this was best for the future direction of the organization."

"We appreciate the positive impact Scott has had on the Organization in his six years here in Lehigh Valley," Jim Brooks, co-owner of the Phantoms, said in a statement. "Together with Scott and Kerry, we had many special moments including our trip to the AHL Conference Finals during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. We are grateful for their dedication."

Gordon held the Phantoms head coaching position for the last six seasons, with a brief pause in the middle of his tenure when he was named the Flyers interim head coach for the final 51 games of the 2018-19 season. Under Gordon, the Flyers went 25-22-4 for the remainder of the season.

In his six seasons with the Phantoms, Gordon had a 186-121-40 record (and one tie) over 348 regular-season games. The Phantoms were also 9-9 in the Calder Cup Playoffs under Gordon, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018.

Gordon also earned his 400th career coaching win as a head coach on March 31 this season. His 407 wins as an AHL head coach ranks sixth in AHL history.

The search for a new head coach at the AHL level for the Flyers will begin immediately.