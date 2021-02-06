Flyers Get 13th Overall Pick in NHL Draft

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The NHL Draft Lottery was held on Wednesday night, and the odds were certainly stacked against the Flyers when it came to moving up to the top two spots.

The results of the lottery were revealed, and the Flyers will have the 13th overall pick at the NHL Draft, set to begin on July 23 and run through July 24. The Flyers entered the lottery with a 91.3 percent chance of retaining the 14th spot in the Draft, easily making it the most likely outcome. By virtue of the Arizona Coyotes forfeiting their first-round pick, the Flyers selection moves up one spot to 13th overall.

This is the first time the Flyers will select at the 13th overall spot in the draft.