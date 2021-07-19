Flyers Add Darryl Williams to Coaching Staff as Assistant

The Flyers announced the new addition on Monday, naming Darryl Williams to the team’s coaching staff alongside head coach Alain Vigneault and assistants Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo .

One of the first pieces of news in the Flyers offseason was the move of Ian Laperriere from the Flyers coaching staff to head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. At the time, GM Chuck Fletcher noted that Laperriere’s spot on the coaching staff would be filled.

Williams, 53, joins the Flyers after serving as an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers since January 2019. Prior to that, Williams spent 10 seasons as an NHL assistant, including nine seasons as part of Vigneault’s coaching staff in Vancouver (2008-09 to 2013-14) and New York (2014 to 2017-18).

"Darryl has experience at every level and I am confident that he will fit seamlessly into our coaching staff," Vigneault said in a statement. "There is a high level of familiarity having worked with Darryl for several years and I know what he is capable of to help bring success to our group."

“I’m honored to join the Philadelphia Flyers organization," Williams said in a statement. "I can’t wait to get started with such a great staff and an exciting group of players.”

As an assistant in Vancouver, Williams was on Vigneault’s staff for five of his six seasons with the Canucks as an assistant coach, including the 2010-11 season which saw Vancouver reach the Stanley Cup Final. Williams joined Vigneault again with the Rangers in 2014, when they made another run to the Stanley Cup Final, and remained on the bench for four seasons.

Fletcher alluded to multiple personnel changes within the organization at a press conference last week that would be announced soon. The hiring of Williams is surely the first of these to come, with the coaching staff for the Phantoms and some other front office personnel set to be revealed later in the offseason.