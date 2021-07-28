Flyers Bring Back F Nate Thompson on 1-Year Deal

Thompson returns to the Flyers as another free agent acquisition, signing a one-year, $800,000 deal.

Two seasons ago, at the trade deadline, Chuck Fletcher looked to add some veteran depth to the lineup. One of those acquisitions came from the Montreal Canadiens, as Nate Thompson joined the fold.

In seven games with the Flyers before the 2019-20 season paused, Thompson had one assist.

Following the Flyers exit in the second round of the playoffs, Thompson moved on to go to Winnipeg, where in 44 games last season, he had two goals and five points.

Thompson turns 37 in October and is yet another veteran player that comes onto the roster. Presumably, he’ll fit in as a fourth-line option or an extra forward. Thompson also has experience on the penalty kill.

With another $800,000 coming off the books in terms of cap, the Flyers are likely done making moves this offseason outside of re-signing Carter Hart and Travis Sanheim to new deals.

Thompson becomes another “new” acquisition ahead of the 2021-21 season, joining Ryan Ellis, Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam Atkinson, Keith Yandle and Martin Jones.