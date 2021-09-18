Flyers Rookies Open Weekend Games with Win Over Rangers

In the first of two games this weekend against the Rangers, the Flyers picked up a 6-3 win on Saturday.

The Flyers Rookie Camp is coming complete this weekend with a pair of games against the New York Rangers rookie squad. And while names like Tanner Laczynski and Cam York were sitting out on Saturday afternoon as the team traveled to Tarrytown, NY, the rest of the Flyers rookies took care of business.

The Flyers opened things up with three goals in the first period. A couple of early power-play opportunities allowed Tyson Foerster and Linus Sandin to get on the board.

Foerster scored on a one-timer from the left circle. Sandin finished off a tic-tac-toe goal with feeds from Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe.

To make it 3-0, Foerster added his second goal of the period on a rebound off a low shot by Wyatte Wylie.

Prior to the end of the period, the physicality turned up at Wade Allison dropped the gloves with the much-taller Matt Rempe and got the better of him late in the bout.

The Rangers opened up the second period with a couple of quick goals. First, Morgan Barron scored off an odd-man rush to get New York on the board. Another goal was scored moments later, but waved off due to a high-stick. The Rangers got it right back anyhow with a rebound goal for Patrick Khodorenko.

Near the mid-point of the period, the Flyers made their scheduled goalie change, bringing Samuel Ersson into the game for Kirill Ustimenko. On the first shot Ersson faced, the Rangers tied the game. It was a well-placed shot from the slot by Lauri Pajuniemi to even things up at three.

Late in the period, the Flyers got the lead back with their third power-play goal of the game. Sandin added his second from the slot.

The Flyers maintained the 4-3 lead throughout most of the third until a goal by Ethan Samson from a distance made it a 5-3 game. With the Rangers on a late power play, Frost capped things off with a shorthanded empty-net goal.

The two teams are set to face off again on Sunday evening, taking the ice at Flyers SkateZone in Voorhees at 5 p.m.