Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 4 Preview

10/04/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers will take the ice on Monday night for the final home game of the preseason. This will be the opposite of last Thursday's game, as the Boston Bruins come to town with a lineup excluding many of the top players that were on display in that game.

The Flyers will have more of a veteran lineup again, though not the potential opening-night lineup in its entirety, as they experiment with some new line combinations for the first time this preseason.

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers lineup on Monday night will consist of the following:  

Forwards    
86 Joel Farabee 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
23 Oskar Lindblom 48 Morgan Frost 89 Cam Atkinson
25 James van Riemsdyk 73 Elliot Desnoyers 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
82 Connor Bunnaman 59 Jackson Cates 71 Max Willman
Defensemen    
9 Ivan Provorov 94 Ryan Ellis  
3 Keith Yandle 65 Wyatte Wylie  
84 Linus Högberg 5 Adam Clendening  
Goalies    
79 Carter Hart 33 Samuel Ersson  

A couple of notes on the lineup: Carter Hart will play the entire game. It will also be interesting to see Joel Farabee up on the top line for this game alongside Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, as well as see how Morgan Frost looks centering a line with Oskar Lindblom and Cam Atkinson

The Bruins roster for Monday's game is as follows:

Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Jakub Lauko, Curtis Lazar, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Connor Clifton, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, John Moore, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Troy Grosenick, Kyle Keyser

Following this game, the Flyers will be back on the ice again on Tuesday night to take on the New York Islanders. They will then close the preseason with a game on Friday night against the Washington Capitals. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Radio Network

