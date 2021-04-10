Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 4 Preview
10/04/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers will take the ice on Monday night for the final home game of the preseason. This will be the opposite of last Thursday's game, as the Boston Bruins come to town with a lineup excluding many of the top players that were on display in that game.
The Flyers will have more of a veteran lineup again, though not the potential opening-night lineup in its entirety, as they experiment with some new line combinations for the first time this preseason.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Flyers lineup on Monday night will consist of the following:
|Forwards
|86 Joel Farabee
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|23 Oskar Lindblom
|48 Morgan Frost
|89 Cam Atkinson
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|73 Elliot Desnoyers
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|59 Jackson Cates
|71 Max Willman
|Defensemen
|9 Ivan Provorov
|94 Ryan Ellis
|3 Keith Yandle
|65 Wyatte Wylie
|84 Linus Högberg
|5 Adam Clendening
|Goalies
|79 Carter Hart
|33 Samuel Ersson
A couple of notes on the lineup: Carter Hart will play the entire game. It will also be interesting to see Joel Farabee up on the top line for this game alongside Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, as well as see how Morgan Frost looks centering a line with Oskar Lindblom and Cam Atkinson.
Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Jakub Lauko, Curtis Lazar, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Connor Clifton, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, John Moore, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril
Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Troy Grosenick, Kyle Keyser
Following this game, the Flyers will be back on the ice again on Tuesday night to take on the New York Islanders. They will then close the preseason with a game on Friday night against the Washington Capitals.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Radio Network
