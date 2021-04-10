Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 4 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers will take the ice on Monday night for the final home game of the preseason. This will be the opposite of last Thursday's game, as the Boston Bruins come to town with a lineup excluding many of the top players that were on display in that game.

The Flyers will have more of a veteran lineup again, though not the potential opening-night lineup in its entirety, as they experiment with some new line combinations for the first time this preseason.

Game time is 7 p.m.