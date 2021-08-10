Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Capitals: Preseason Game 6 Preview

10/08/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers return to the ice on Friday night for one final tune-up ahead of the regular season. The preseason will come to an end with the sixth and final game, as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals.

This will very much be a regular-season preview, as both team should be icing close to the opening night roster. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers lineup on Friday night will consist of the following:  

Forwards    
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee 19 Derick Brassard 89 Cam Atkinson
23 Oskar Lindblom 21 Scott Laughton 25 James van Riemsdyk
47 Garrett Wilson 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen    
9 Ivan Provorov 94 Ryan Ellis  
6 Travis Sanheim 70 Rasmus Ristolainen  
3 Keith Yandle 61 Justin Braun  
Goalies    
35 Martin Jones 32 Felix Sandstrom  

Most of this lineup has been seen before, particularly last Saturday when the Flyers previously faced the Capitals. The Flyers will not have Carter Hart on Friday. Hart did not practice on Thursday with a maintenance day and therefore will not play on Friday, though Alain Vigneault was not concerned about the goalie's status for the season opener next week. Martin Jones will play Friday's game.

Garrett Wilson will play on the fourth line. Scott Laughton also gets his first game of the preseason back in the center position on the third line. Jackson Cates will not play as the Flyers are only carrying 12 forwards for the game. Cam York is traveling with the team, but is not expected to play. Nick Seeler also remains on the roster and, like Cates, will not be with the team for the game. 

The Capitals roster for Friday's game includes:
 
Forwards: Alex Ovechkin, Daniel Sprong, Lars Eller, Garnet Hathaway, Connor McMichael, Nic Dowd, Hendrix Lapierre, Anthony Mantha, Garrett Pilon, Tom Wilson, Beck Malenstyn, Carl Hagelin, Conor Sheary, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov
 
Defensemen: Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen, Michal Kempny, Dmitry Orlov, Martin Fehervary, Matt Irwin, Trevor van Riemsdyk, John Carlson 
 
Goalies: Ilya Samsonov, Vitek Vanecek, Zach Fucale

The Flyers are expected to make their final cuts over the weekend with the final roster being submitted by Monday, according to Alain Vigneault. Following this game, the Flyers will still have a week's worth of practice time before they take the ice again for the season opener.

Where to Watch
Live Stream: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Radio Network

