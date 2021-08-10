Flyers-Capitals: Preseason Game 6 Preview

The Flyers lineup on Friday night will consist of the following:

Most of this lineup has been seen before, particularly last Saturday when the Flyers previously faced the Capitals. The Flyers will not have Carter Hart on Friday. Hart did not practice on Thursday with a maintenance day and therefore will not play on Friday, though Alain Vigneault was not concerned about the goalie's status for the season opener next week. Martin Jones will play Friday's game.

Garrett Wilson will play on the fourth line. Scott Laughton also gets his first game of the preseason back in the center position on the third line. Jackson Cates will not play as the Flyers are only carrying 12 forwards for the game. Cam York is traveling with the team, but is not expected to play. Nick Seeler also remains on the roster and, like Cates, will not be with the team for the game.