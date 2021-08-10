Flyers-Capitals: Preseason Game 6 Preview
10/08/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers return to the ice on Friday night for one final tune-up ahead of the regular season. The preseason will come to an end with the sixth and final game, as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals.
This will very much be a regular-season preview, as both team should be icing close to the opening night roster.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Flyers lineup on Friday night will consist of the following:
|Forwards
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|86 Joel Farabee
|19 Derick Brassard
|89 Cam Atkinson
|23 Oskar Lindblom
|21 Scott Laughton
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|47 Garrett Wilson
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defensemen
|9 Ivan Provorov
|94 Ryan Ellis
|6 Travis Sanheim
|70 Rasmus Ristolainen
|3 Keith Yandle
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalies
|35 Martin Jones
|32 Felix Sandstrom
Most of this lineup has been seen before, particularly last Saturday when the Flyers previously faced the Capitals. The Flyers will not have Carter Hart on Friday. Hart did not practice on Thursday with a maintenance day and therefore will not play on Friday, though Alain Vigneault was not concerned about the goalie's status for the season opener next week. Martin Jones will play Friday's game.
Garrett Wilson will play on the fourth line. Scott Laughton also gets his first game of the preseason back in the center position on the third line. Jackson Cates will not play as the Flyers are only carrying 12 forwards for the game. Cam York is traveling with the team, but is not expected to play. Nick Seeler also remains on the roster and, like Cates, will not be with the team for the game.
The Flyers are expected to make their final cuts over the weekend with the final roster being submitted by Monday, according to Alain Vigneault. Following this game, the Flyers will still have a week's worth of practice time before they take the ice again for the season opener.
Where to Watch
Live Stream: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Radio Network
Comments
