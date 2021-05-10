Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 5 Preview
10/05/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
One night after defeating the Boston Bruins on home ice, the Flyers hit the road to take on the New York Islanders as the final week of the preseason is already well underway.
On Tuesday night, it will be more of a 'B' team lineup for the Flyers, as cuts have started to begin, but another chance to see some new faces like Derick Brassard, Rasmus Ristolainen and Martin Jones.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The Flyers lineup on Tuesday night will consist of the following:
|Forwards
|21 Scott Laughton
|19 Derick Brassard
|52 Tyson Foerster
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|44 Nate Thompson
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|76 Isaac Ratcliffe
|50 German Rubtsov
|36 Linus Sandin
|47 Garrett Wilson
|46 Cal O'Reilly
|20 Gerry Mayhew
|Defensemen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|70 Rasmus Ristolainen
|45 Cam York
|61 Justin Braun
|24 Nick Seeler
|5 Adam Clendening
|Goalies
|35 Martin Jones
|32 Felix Sandstrom
Jones will play the entire game in goal. Connor Bunnaman and Nicolas Aube-Kubel are back in the lineup after playing on Monday night. Jackson Cates was also listed on the game group roster, but it remains to be seen if he will play in back-to-back games. The same goes for defensemen Adam Clendening and Linus Högberg. Of the two, it appears more likely that Clendening will get another look.
The Flyers did also make roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon, sending eight players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and returning one player to his junior team. Goaltender Samuel Ersson, defensemen Logan Day, Mason Millman and Wyatte Wylie, and forwards Samu Tuomaala, Maksim Sushko, Max Willman and Matthew Strome were all loaned to the Phantoms, while forward Elliot Desnoyers was returned to Halifax in the QMJHL. This brings the Flyers roster to 42 players. More cuts are expected to come later this week, quite possibly as soon as tomorrow following Tuesday's game in Bridgeport.
Tuesday's game is not being televised, however, it will be available via live stream on the Islanders website and social media channels.
Where to Watch
Live Stream: NewYorkIslanders.com
Radio: Flyers Radio Network
