Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 5 Preview

On Tuesday night, it will be more of a 'B' team lineup for the Flyers, as cuts have started to begin, but another chance to see some new faces like Derick Brassard , Rasmus Ristolainen and Martin Jones .

One night after defeating the Boston Bruins on home ice, the Flyers hit the road to take on the New York Islanders as the final week of the preseason is already well underway.

The Flyers lineup on Tuesday night will consist of the following:

Forwards 21 Scott Laughton 19 Derick Brassard 52 Tyson Foerster 82 Connor Bunnaman 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 76 Isaac Ratcliffe 50 German Rubtsov 36 Linus Sandin 47 Garrett Wilson 46 Cal O'Reilly 20 Gerry Mayhew Defensemen 6 Travis Sanheim 70 Rasmus Ristolainen 45 Cam York 61 Justin Braun 24 Nick Seeler 5 Adam Clendening Goalies 35 Martin Jones 32 Felix Sandstrom

Jones will play the entire game in goal. Connor Bunnaman and Nicolas Aube-Kubel are back in the lineup after playing on Monday night. Jackson Cates was also listed on the game group roster, but it remains to be seen if he will play in back-to-back games. The same goes for defensemen Adam Clendening and Linus Högberg. Of the two, it appears more likely that Clendening will get another look.

A full lineup for the Islanders was not released, but Barry Trotz did announce that Anders Lee would play in his first game of the preseason on a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Zdeno Chara also skated with Noah Dobson and both will play in Tuesday's game. As for the rest of the lineup, it is safe to assume the Islanders will dress a veteran-heavy lineup.