Flyers 5: Takeaways from Monday’s Flyers-Bruins Preseason Game

Flyers-Islanders: Preseason Game 5 Preview

10/05/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

One night after defeating the Boston Bruins on home ice, the Flyers hit the road to take on the New York Islanders as the final week of the preseason is already well underway.

On Tuesday night, it will be more of a 'B' team lineup for the Flyers, as cuts have started to begin, but another chance to see some new faces like Derick Brassard, Rasmus Ristolainen and Martin Jones

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Flyers lineup on Tuesday night will consist of the following:  

Forwards    
21 Scott Laughton 19 Derick Brassard 52 Tyson Foerster
82 Connor Bunnaman 44 Nate Thompson 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
76 Isaac Ratcliffe 50 German Rubtsov 36 Linus Sandin
47 Garrett Wilson 46 Cal O'Reilly 20 Gerry Mayhew
Defensemen    
6 Travis Sanheim 70 Rasmus Ristolainen  
45 Cam York 61 Justin Braun  
24 Nick Seeler 5 Adam Clendening  
Goalies    
35 Martin Jones 32 Felix Sandstrom  

Jones will play the entire game in goal. Connor Bunnaman and Nicolas Aube-Kubel are back in the lineup after playing on Monday night. Jackson Cates was also listed on the game group roster, but it remains to be seen if he will play in back-to-back games. The same goes for defensemen Adam Clendening and Linus Högberg. Of the two, it appears more likely that Clendening will get another look.

A full lineup for the Islanders was not released, but Barry Trotz did announce that Anders Lee would play in his first game of the preseason on a line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Zdeno Chara also skated with Noah Dobson and both will play in Tuesday's game. As for the rest of the lineup, it is safe to assume the Islanders will dress a veteran-heavy lineup.

The Flyers did also make roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon, sending eight players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and returning one player to his junior team. Goaltender Samuel Ersson, defensemen Logan Day, Mason Millman and Wyatte Wylie, and forwards Samu Tuomaala, Maksim Sushko, Max Willman and Matthew Strome were all loaned to the Phantoms, while forward Elliot Desnoyers was returned to Halifax in the QMJHL. This brings the Flyers roster to 42 players. More cuts are expected to come later this week, quite possibly as soon as tomorrow following Tuesday's game in Bridgeport.

Tuesday's game is not being televised, however, it will be available via live stream on the Islanders website and social media channels.

Where to Watch
Live Stream: NewYorkIslanders.com 
Radio: Flyers Radio Network

