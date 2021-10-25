YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #129 - The FAB Line

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and the Flyers had a solid showing with a blowout win over Seattle and a strong third-period to earn a victory over Boston before falling to Florida on Saturday.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take you through the week that was and look at where the Flyers stand so far. They look at a few standout performances and start to look ahead to this week's Western Canada trip.

Join the guys as they break it all down.

